Woman who attacked McDonald’s workers, called them ‘stupid Mexicans’ charged with hate crime

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A woman who was arrested after allegedly attacking a Mountain View McDonald’s worker and manager while yelling racial slurs at them has been charged with a hate crime, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

According to the DA, 40-year-old Alena Jenkins was eating inside the McDonald’s without a mask, in violation of the restaurant’s COVID-19 restrictions. When a worker asked Jenkins to leave, authorities said she refused and call the employee “(Expletives deleted) Mexican! Go ahead and call the cops!”

Alena Jenkins / Mountain View Police Department

The manager also approached Jenkins and asked her to leave. Jenkins responded by calling the manager a “stupid Mexican” and punched him in the arm and shoulder.

Authorities said even when police arrived on scene Jenkins continued to make racially charged comments to officers about the McDonald’s workers, continuing to call them “dumb Mexicans…who don’t know how to speak English.”

Jenkins faces the hate crime and a battery charge, both misdemeanors.

She will be arraigned in San Jose Wednesday afternoon.