San Jose works on outdoor dining plan to reopen restaurants

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The city of San Jose is working on a plan to reopen restaurants while still adhering to social distancing requirements.

San Jose restaurants have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic with less than 10-percent still open, offering take out or delivery.

The city is now working on a new plan to hopefully open things back up.

Under what’s being called the ‘Al Fresco’ plan, restaurants would be allowed to serve customers at outside tables.

Streets could also be closed to cars in order to create additional space for restaurant goers.

The idea is to reopen but still adhere to social distancing.

The plan is expected to be discussed by a city committee this week with a possible approval by the city council later in the month.

The idea is to have a plan ready to go when shelter in place orders are eased.

Along San Pedro Street, restaurant owners like Mike Messinger are ready to open back up.

“It’s a good idea because people will feel safer eating outside because of ventilation. We can maximize our seating based on that 6 foot. We can get enough seats to make it work,” Messinger said.

Neighbors like Rashi Rakna also like the idea.

“I think it’s an excellent idea. These businesses get an opportunity to keep serving their customers and keep making money. If it’s shut down like this, the way it is, it would be really hard businesses to sustain in the long run,” Rakna said.

