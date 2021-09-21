San Jose works to improve dangerous intersection

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A new plan to try and stop a rash of traffic deaths in San Jose — The intersection authorities say is troublesome.

Traffic fatalities have become a growing problem in San Jose. Police say there have been 44 fatal collisions this year in the city, resulting in 45 deaths.

On Tuesday night, the city council took action to make what they call a dangerous intersection safer.

The plan is to add cameras and barriers to the intersection of Monterey Road and Curtner Avenue. The area has seen several fatal collisions this year and most of them were hit and runs.

At least five pedestrians have been killed by drivers since March.

City councilmember Maya Esparza says these new cameras and barriers could help protect people crossing the streets here and catch reckless drivers.

The busy and dangerous intersection of Monterey Road and Curtner Avenue is getting some new additions.

Cameras and barriers will be getting installed to keep South San Jose pedestrians like Frank Torres safe.

This area has become a problem spot for fatal collisions. In April, 37-year-old Vanessa Arce was killed at the intersection while using a wheelchair.

The driver taking off from the scene in a white Mercedes-Benz. Arce was one of two disabled people struck and killed by a driver within a month.

District 7 Councilmember Maya Esparza proposed the new traffic safety measures.

The plan is to keep an eye on activity in the area and catching unsafe drivers.

Several people during Tuesday’s city council meeting voiced support for the new cameras and barriers.

Money for the cameras and barriers is expected to come from the federal government through the almost $2-trillion COVID-19 relief package signed into law in March also known as the American Rescue Plan.

Esparza is also hoping money can be used to help the homeless who live in this area because at least two of the recent hit and run victims were homeless.