San Jose’s Christmas in the Park changes venue, goes drive-thru

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Christmas in the Park will be one of the few holiday traditions that will stay intact, albeit with a slight change.

The San Jose event will be a drive-thru experience this year, ensuring physical distancing between households.

Since 1980, Plaza de Cesar Chavez Park has been outfitted with festive displays for the holiday season. But don’t show up there with your cars.

History Park in San Jose will be this year’s location. It’s a 14-acre location that will still host all the Christmas trees and whimsical fun.

Event organizers say Santa Claus is also still invited to the new venue.

Opening night is Friday, November 27 — the day after Thanksgiving, at 4 p.m.

A $10 ticket gets you entry between 4-5 p.m. Regular price tickets are $20 between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. With the spirit of giving, you may choose to also sponsor a family who could not otherwise afford to go. The Buy-One-Give-One program is available when purchasing tickets.

The tickets are non-refundable. Click here to get yours.