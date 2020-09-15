San Jose’s Christmas in the Park shifts to drive-thru amid coronavirus

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clause is still comin’ to town!

San Jose’s Christmas in the Park will feel a little different this year. Due to COVID-19, Christmas in the Park shifted to a drive-thru experience at History Park in San Jose.

The drive-thru holiday will feature hundreds of decorated Christmas trees, whimsical displays, as well as new features that are specific to this year’s festivities.

Santa Clause will also be making an appearance.

The non-profit had a severe loss in revenue amid the pandemic, so they’ve added paid admission. Tickets are available starting September 15th for $10 – $25 depending on when you go.

Christmas in the Park is also working on an alternative option where families can sponsor families to attend.

The display started in the 1950s and has been a beloved tradition for San Jose families ever since.

