San Jose’s Grace Baptist Church to honor victims of fatal stabbing incident

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — It’s been nearly one year since a homeless man fatally stabbed several people at the Grace Baptist Church in San Jose.

Last November 22, a homeless man with a long criminal history, fatally stabbed two people at the church located near San Jose State University and left three others critically wounded.

The church, through its nonprofit Grace Solutions, offers overnight winter shelter for up to 50 men and women during cold, rainy weather and offers showers daily for those who may need them.

Following the attacks last November. the church says it recommitted itself to “not only binding the wounds of the injured and lost, but tending to the brokenness experienced throughout San Jose.”

“It was important to Grace’s membership not to give in to despair,” said Dennis Glover,

Moderator of Grace Baptist Church.

“We picked ourselves up, finished the work of calling a new pastor, and have lived out our public prayer ever since.”

Since the stabbing incident, the church brought in new senior pastor Rev. George E. Oliver.

The church says it has since seen an uptick in membership of 20% and attendance averages have increased by more than 70%.

“Scripture pointed us defiantly toward the promise that our latter days would be greater than our

past,” said Rev. Oliver.

“Despite tragedies, trials, and terrorism, our little church kept doing big ministry; prying our door

open once again to inspire and amplify voices on the margins to be heard.”

Rebecca Guenther, a local graduate student and long-term member of Grace, says that the church drew great resolve after the stabbing incident and attacks by hate groups in April.

“Initially our congregation was horrified by what we were experiencing, but Pastor George compelled us to stand up, and not have our voices be drowned out by violence or vileness,” said Guenther.

To honor the victims in last year’s stabbings, the church will host a series of activites through the day on November 20.

Starting at 11 a.m. with the the Silicon Valley Pride’s Trans Day of Remembrance commemoration followed by a Concert of Hope and Healing, featuring local San Jose musician Ron Beck at 7:30 p.m.

Both events are free to the public and will be held at Grace Baptist Church located at 484 East San Fernando Street in San Jose.