San Jose’s largest school district sets COVID guidelines for teachers

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The first day of classes for all students is just three weeks away in the South Bay’s largest school district.

As San Jose Unified School District prepares to welcome students back to in-person classes, teachers and staff are being given a choice when it comes to being vaccinated against COVID-19.

All was quiet at Willow Glen High on Wednesday and dozens of other schools in the San Jose Unified School District. But when school starts on August 18, teachers and staff must either be vaccinated or be subject to testing, says district spokesperson Jennifer Maddox.

The district says about 90% of it’s 1,400 teachers are already vaccinated. A small number are exempt for health or religious reasons. A system will be in place by the first day of school to test unvaccinated teachers and staff twice a week.

It’s less clear what percentage of the districts 27,000 students have been vaccinated, but the district is also mandating that masks be worn, with some exceptions, both inside and outside school buildings.