San Jose’s new Vietnamese American Service Center officially opens its doors

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — On Monday, the new Vietnamese American Service Center (VASC) in Santa Clara County officially opened its doors.

Starting Monday, patient navigators and dietitians will be ready to greet the first Vietnamese and Spanish-speaking clients.

Services available will include: behavioral health support and navigation, Valley Health Center patient navigation, enrollment assistance for health coverage, emergency rental assistance, COVID-19 support programs, and a Senior Nutrition Lunch program.

“We are thrilled that this Center is now open to our community,” said County Executive Jeffrey V. Smith.

“The VASC is the culmination of years of work to bring more accessible resources to Santa Clara County’s underserved residents. It will be a place where our community members can get services in their preferred language, in an environment built specifically for their needs.”

County-led studies found significant health disparities and barriers to health and human services among the Vietnamese and Latino community members.

Findings of the health assessments in 2011 and 2012 resulted in a recommendation by County leaders to construct the VASC.

For nearly a decade, the County has been working on establishing the resource hub and will now offer a wide range of culturally component services in Vietnamese and Spanish.

“We have waited a long time to open these doors,” said Betty Duong, manager for the VASC.

“This entire project is the realization of countless people’s hard work over many years of planning,” added Duong.

“We hope community members who step into this space will feel seen and valued, and that the VASC is truly a center for them.”

The Vietnamese American Service Center is the first one-stop location in Santa Clara County to offer a wide range of services in Vietnamese and Spanish. This long-awaited development will bring more equitable resources to the county’s diverse residents. https://t.co/5kla2mFAtK pic.twitter.com/PDyfqwZJRO — Santa Clara County (@SCCgov) October 19, 2021

Additional services will be added after the full opening in February 2022 — when the entire suite of resources will eventually include primary care, dental care, social services, on-site child supervision, and several community programs to promote wellness.

The VASC will be open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the Senior Nutrition Lunch Program offered every weekday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On-site staff will be able to assist, at minimum, in the following languages: English, Vietnamese, and Spanish.

To register for the lunch program, call 408-946-8777.