SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Fans attending games or events at SAP Center will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry.

The updated rules effective immediately — align with the state’s recommendations for mega-events, which are defined as indoor events with 1,000 or more people or outdoor events with 10,000 or more people.

While State, County, and City directives are being relaxed, Sharks Sports and Entertainment continue to encourage all guests to get vaccinated.

SAP Center reminds folks that certain promoters may choose to implement restrictions at SAP Center and will communicate with ticket holders in advance.

Cleaning measures at the venue will also continue along with hand sanitation stations placed throughout SAP Center, and providing guests with a contactless experience via mobile applications.

SAP Center, home of the San Jose Sharks, implemented the updated guidelines over the weekend and will continue through the end of the season.

The Sharks have six home games remaining on their schedule as they look to host the Edmonton Oilers on April 5 at 7:30 p.m.