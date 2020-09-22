San Jose’s SAP Center to serve as ballot drop box location for 2020 election

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Officials on Tuesday announced the SAP Center in San Jose will become a ballot drop box location this fall for the 2020 presidential general election.

Starting Oct. 5 and continuing through the election on Tuesday, Nov. 3, the SAP Center will offer two secure drop box locations for voters to deliver their ballots.

This year, all registered California voters will receive a ballot via mail prior to Election Day.

One drop box will be located on St. John Street and the other will be located on Autumn Street just outside the SAP Center.

Both locations will offer free and ADA accessible parking options close by so voters can easily park, walk up, and drop off their ballots.

“The San Jose Sharks are pleased to be able to partner with the County of Santa Clara Registrar of Voters to make SAP Center available as a ballot drop-off location,” said Sharks president Jonathan Becher. “All citizens should have a voice in determining the future leadership of this country. The easiest way to be heard is to cast a ballot during the election.”

Additionally, the Sharks, SAP, and County of Santa Clara anticipate a large voter turnout this year and would like to encourage all eligible residents to volunteer at a Vote Center. To learn more about volunteer opportunities, click HERE.

For the latest election coverage, visit KRON4’s Local Election Headquarters.

Latest Posts