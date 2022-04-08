SAN FRAQNCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Pedestrians, cyclists and drivers make up the two dozen people who have died on San Jose streets so far this year.

The death count is a huge spike from this time last year and more than a third of all traffic deaths in the city in 2021.

“It’s a problem”, says district 3 councilmember Raul Peralez, chair of the vision zero task force.

San Jose created the task force in 2015 with the goal of bringing traffic deaths down to zero.

The councilmember is proposing quick-build street projects like installing more rubberized safety bollards or delineators in areas deemed dangerous.

he also says san Jose PD’s traffic enforcement unit needs to be bolstered.

“It’s another piece of the pie and they are a member and a stakeholder of our vision zero task force,” Peralez said.

Speed has been a has been a top factor in deaths.

San Jose mayor Sam Liccardo has pushed for enforcement cameras to combat traffic fatalities.