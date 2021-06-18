San Leandro appoints interim police chief

SAN LEANDRO (BCN) — San Leandro has appointed retired police chief Susan Manheimer to serve as its interim chief, city officials announced Thursday.

Manheimer was selected by San Leandro City Manager Fran Robustelli and will take over effective Monday.

Manheimer has had a 37-year career in law enforcement in the Bay Area and served for 22 years as the chief of police in San Mateo.

She has also been appointed to executive positions in three Bay Area departments — including being interim chief in Oakland — and served in leadership roles at the regional, state, national and international levels, city officials said.

Manheimer received her bachelor’s degree in business management from Saint Mary’s College and received her master’s in educational leadership from San Diego State University.

She is also a graduate of the POST Command College Executive training program and is an instructor for law enforcement executives for the California Police Chiefs Association.

Manheimer is expected to serve in the interim role until a final candidate is appointed.