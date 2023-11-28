(KRON) — A man suspected of killing a San Leandro barber was arrested in Oakland on Oct. 27 after a police chase, California Highway Patrol announced Tuesday. The suspect, 26-year-old Alexis Garcia, was found sleeping in a Maserati by police before he was taken into custody.

The murder happened on Oct. 25 at Harrison Brothers barbershop, located at 2240 E. 14th St. in San Leandro. A barber was murdered while their client was shot and injured.

On Monday, CHP officers in its Oakland division were patrolling when they saw Garcia and another man asleep in the flashy car in an unknown location, police said. The passenger allegedly had a handgun lying in his lap.

The occupants woke up, saw the officers and drove away, per CHP. The driver eventually abandoned his car and attempted to run away, but he was detained by CHP officers. The passenger was detained as well.

The San Leandro Police Department responded and confirmed that the arrestee was Garcia. Police seized the suspect car and found two guns inside.

Garcia and the passenger, who was not identified, were booked into jail for evading arrest, possession of firearms, drug possession and charges stemming from the barbershop shooting.