SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — At least three people are injured after a burglary turned into a shooting early Sunday morning, the San Leandro Police Department (SLPD) announced in a press release. Police said a burglary happened around 4:20 a.m. at an indoor marijuana cultivation.

When SLPD officers arrived at the scene on the 2000 block of Adams Avenue, they learned there was a shootout between the burglary suspects and the people tending to the marijuana grow site. A manager associated with the marijuana site, a security guard for the site and one burglary suspect were hit by gunfire.

The security guard is listed in stable condition, according to the release. The burglary suspect was shot at least once and is listed in critical condition. The site manager was shot multiple times and is listed in critical condition.

As officers responded to the scene, they saw a U-Haul van driving away at a high rate of speed, leading to a pursuit into Oakland. Moments later, the suspects left the van to enter a newer model silver Jeep. The release said one of the suspects was caught on foot by police; that suspect was not injured by gunfire.

SLPD continued to chase the Jeep, and the pursuit ended after 20 minutes near 31st Street and Martin Luther King Way where two additional suspects fled on foot from the Jeep. Those two suspects are still outstanding.

The two at-large suspects are described to be two younger-aged Hispanic males dressed in dark clothing, police said. Police recovered the Jeep and U-Haul to be used as evidence in this active investigation.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Overall, two suspects were captured by police: one who was shot and taken to the hospital and the other suspect who was caught on foot after exiting the U-Haul. Two other suspects are outstanding — making it a total of at least four suspects involved in this incident.

SLPD will determine whether or not the marijuana cultivation on Adams Avenue was legal.