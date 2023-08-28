(KRON) — A car fire in San Leandro ignited a small grass fire Monday afternoon, which has since been put out, the Alameda County Fire Department confirmed. Firefighters were called to the 10000 block of Bigge Street at around 2:33 p.m.

When they arrived, they observed three cars on fire. The fire spread to nearby vegetation, igniting the grass. The blaze was extinguished but one car is partially on railroad tracks in the area.

Railroad officials are on the scene trying to deal with the car. The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Alameda County FD. No injuries were reported.