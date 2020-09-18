San Leandro council condemns white supremacy in resolution

FILE – In this June 24, 2020, file photo, Antonio Mingo, right, holds his fists in the air as demonstrators protest in front of a police line on a section of 16th Street that’s been renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza, in Washington. Thousands of Black activists from across the U.S. will hold the 2020 Black National Convention on Aug. 28, 2020, via livestream to produce a new political agenda that builds on the protests that followed George Floyd’s death. Organizers of the gathering shared their plans with The Associated Press on Wednesday, July 1, ahead of an official announcement. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

SAN LEANDRO (BCN) — A resolution condemning white nationalist and white supremacist hate groups and declaring support for classifying the Ku Klux Klan as a domestic terrorist organization under federal law was unanimously approved last week by the San Leandro City Council.

The council action followed community requests for formal action to condemn white supremacy in the wake of protests nationwide over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this year, the city said in an announcement.

The city cited publicly available crime data showing that “the United States has also witnessed an increase in racially motivated hate crimes and threats over the past year, including against persons of Asian ethnicity following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Along with my colleagues on the City Council, we felt it was important for our City to issue a firm statement condemning hateful actions and the ideologies of hate groups,” Mayor Pauline Russo Cutter said in a statement.

