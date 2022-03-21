SAN LEANDRO (BCN) – Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in San Leandro, according to a 3:25 a.m. tweet from Alameda County Fire Department.

The tweet warned the public to avoid the area of Garcia Avenue and Lexington Avenue and included a 20-second video of the fire.

No additional information was provided until 5:07 a.m., when a second tweet announced the fire had been extinguished and that the Red Cross was dispatched to assist the two residents displaced.

