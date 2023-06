(BCN) — Police in San Leandro asked the public to avoid the area of Davis and Preda Streets Monday morning as a fatal vehicle collision was investigated.

Davis Street between Orchard Avenue and Pierce Avenue was closed in both directions following the wreck at about 4 a.m.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area until at least 7 a.m. Marina Boulevard was a suggested alternate route to Interstate 880 during the closure.

