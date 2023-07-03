(KRON) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight Sunday in San Leandro, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department.

A stolen car traveling at a high speed on eastbound 580 led California Highway Patrol officers on a chase across the East Bay around 2 a.m. The suspects in the stolen vehicle exited the freeway and crashed near 163rd and Maulbert avenues.

The three suspects then allegedly fled from the car before getting into a scuffle with CHP at the scene. Several calls were placed to the sheriff’s department regarding the crash, and an ACSD deputy also arrived at the scene.

When the deputy arrived, he saw the scuffle and it appeared that one of the suspects was trying to disarm the CHP officer, and shots were fired by both officers, ACSD said.

KRON On is streaming now

One of the three suspects died. The CHP officer was not seriously injured in the scuffle. Authorities said all suspects were between 18 and 20 years old.