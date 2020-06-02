San Leandro hit hard by looting, fires during unrest

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) – The city of San Leandro was one of the spots hit hard by looting and fire Sunday night.

The most egregious, 73 cars were stolen from one car dealership. The Bayfair Mall was the scene of a lot of last night’s chaos.

The fire you see burning is from inside the Davis Street Walmart in San Leandro, one of two fires that erupted there.

The first one around 11 p.m. was held in check by sprinklers until Alameda County Fire arrived to put it out.

It’s considered suspicious, as is the second fire that broke out there and people were seen running away.

Just after midnight, that blaze was more destructive as it caused some propane tanks to explode. No one was injured.

Many windows were shattered at the Bayfair Mall which was hit hard by looters.

A worker at a clothing story says they were mostly cleared out, the thieves also getting the merchandise in the storeroom.

That same employee tells KRON4 that he saw four vans filled with officers around 4:30 Sunday evening but they must have left because he got a call at 9 p.m. from his alarm company telling him the damage had been done.

Lots of construction workers on hand covering up the broken windows and doors with plywood.

One said he believes 30 stores were hit inside with maybe two or three left untouched. One woman who came by to inspect the destruction first hand was disgusted by what she saw.

San Leandro Police Department says someone at the Bayfair Mall incident fired eight rounds at responding officers. One ricocheted and only bruised a hand of a Union City officer. That suspect got away.

Another person who was found to have a gun was arrested, 15 other cases mostly involving looting will be sent to the DA for prosecution.

Because of this civil unrest the city will be under curfew from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting tonight and repeated every night this week until next Monday.

