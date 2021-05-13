San Leandro home targeted by BB gun shooter

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) – A San Leandro mother of three young children says she believes she’s been targeted by an unknown trio who shot out the windows of their home.

This family is not sure why they’re being targeted. It appears the group is using a BB gun to shoot at the home and KRON4 is told it’s not the first time they’ve done this.

The loud popping of a BB gun rings out in a San Leandro neighborhood Tuesday morning around 2 a.m.

An unknown man is seen creating chaos along with two others by shooting at a home.

“I feel vulnerable. They know where I live. I don’t know who they are. I don’t feel safe about it,” Linda Luu said.

Linda Luu’s first-floor windows suffered the brunt of the damage — One was shattered, another hit twice.

The mother of three says this was not the first time and she’s not sure why this group keeps doing this.

“I don’t know why they’re targeting my family and I don’t like it, I really don’t,” Luu said.

The neighborhood along Ridgehaven Drive is filled with families. Dennis Leon, a friend of the Luu family says he’s worried as well.

“I don’t know what’s motivating these attacks and that’s what makes it so scary,” Leon said.

Pictures from the home security video have been the best look yet at one of the culprits.

The neighborhood hopes by getting the word out someone will recognize them and hopefully, this mischief will stop before someone gets seriously hurt.

“Are you happy for what you did? How is your consciousness now? What would happen if you did shoot my children?” Luu said.

Luu says they have filed a police report and she hopes these guys are caught.

The next step is figuring out the cost and replacing the windows.