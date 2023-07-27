(KRON) — An SUV crashed into a house in San Leandro early Thursday morning, according to the Alameda County Fire Department. Alameda County Fire responded at 1 a.m. to the house in the 1500 block of 148th Avenue.

The driver of the SUV suffered moderate injuries and had to be extricated from the vehicle, the fire department said. No one inside the home was injured.

The gas meter and electrical for the house were clipped by the SUV during the crash. PG&E secured the meters and house was red-tagged by the building department, making it uninhabitable, firefighters said.

Alameda County Fire declined to provide any additional details.