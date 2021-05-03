San Leandro husband and wife found dead in apparent murder-suicide

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — San Leandro police officers say a married couple was found dead from an apparent murder-suicide.

The husband and wife were found in their home on Crosby Street around 1 a.m. on Monday. Family members had asked for a welfare check on the couple.

“Domestic violence sometimes goes unreported because victims don’t know whom to turn to for help. Our hearts go out to the victim’s family in this tragic incident,” said Lt. Ali Khan.

Police have not yet released their identities, or any further information due to the active investigation.

If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic violence, please call 911 or Safe Alternatives to Violent Environments-SAVE- at their 24-hour crisis line at 510-794-6055.