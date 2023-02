SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — The California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for a missing San Leandro man.

Antonio Silveira, 67, was last seen at 7:15 p.m. on Saturday in San Leandro. Silveira’s Apple Watch pinged at 11:00 a.m. on Monday in the City of Hayward.

Silveira is 5-foot-7, 220 pounds with a bald head and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hat, blue pants and black shoes. He is believed to be on foot.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 9-1-1.