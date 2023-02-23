SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Leandro Police Department is searching for a missing person. Jiankang Huang, 76, was last seen leaving his home on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.

He was believed to be taking an AC Transit bus to Oakland’s Chinatown, an area he frequents. Huang speaks Cantonese and Mandarin. He does not speak English.

Police classified Huang as at-risk because he has Alzheimer’s disease and does not have a cell phone. SLPD said he has gone missing in the past and turned up in Richmond or Oakland. He knows how to use public transportation.

Huang was described as an Asian man who stands 5-foot-6, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black jacket, black pants and a bracelet with his name on it.

An image of Huang is above. Anyone who sees him is asked to call SLPD at (510) 577-2740.