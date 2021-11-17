San Leandro man, woman accused of kidnapping girl from Honduras, forcing her into sex acts

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — A man and a woman from San Leandro were arrested for kidnapping a girl from Honduras and forcing her to have sex with her abductor, authorities said on Wednesday.

Over the last few months, the San Leandro Police Department investigated a kidnapping and sexual assault.

Detectives learned the girl was kidnapped from Honduras and taken to live in a home in San Leandro where both suspects lived.

The victim, who’s a minor, was forced into having sex with the 41-year-old man, which escalated into the suspect forcing the victim into prostitution.

On Oct. 5, the two suspects were arrested for multiple sex crimes and kidnapping.

In an interview with the man, he admitted to having sex with the girl.

“This is an unbelievably tragic incident and we hope the victim finds solace and closure,” Lt. Matt Barajas said.

No other details were released.