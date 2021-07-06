San Leandro officer hit by driver who allegedly stole catalytic converter

A parking garage in San Leandro where a suspect allegedly struck an officer with a vehicle on July 6, 2021 (Photo courtesy of San Leandro police)

SAN LEANDRO (BCN) — A suspected catalytic converter thief struck an officer with a vehicle while trying to flee in San Leandro early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Officers responded around 5:50 a.m. to a reported catalytic converter theft in progress in the 1100 block of Carpentier Street, where they arrived to learn the suspect and vehicle were trapped in a residential complex’s gated parking garage.

Officers surrounded the area and put down spike strips in an attempt to detain the suspects, but they were able to get into their vehicle and struck the officer while fleeing. The officer suffered a minor injury to his leg but did not require emergency medical assistance, police said.

Police pursued the vehicle into Oakland and apprehended the driver, whose name has not yet been released. Another catalytic converter theft was reported at about 7:40 a.m. in the 300 block of Pershing Drive, and officers arrived to find the suspect vehicle but did not pursue it out of a concern for public safety, police said.

San Leandro police says catalytic convert thefts have increased lately, with the thefts up 65 percent compared to the same date in 2020.