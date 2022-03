SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (BCN) — The Alameda County Fire Department responded Friday night to a vehicle that had driven into the water at the San Leandro Marina.

Responding crews assisted the driver to shore and checked the vehicle for other occupants, firefighters said.

The incident was first reported Friday at 8:56 p.m.

No other information about the incident was immediately available.

