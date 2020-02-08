San Leandro Police arrest 18-year-old accused of stabbing mother’s boyfriend to death

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) – An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his mother’s boyfriend to death on Friday night, according to the San Leandro Police Department.

Officers received reports of the incident around 11:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Beverly Avenue.

Police arrived to find a 62-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the motive at this time.

According to authorities, the mother witnessed the incident and reported that her son, Ty Bothwellmitlitsk, fled the scene.

Investigators followed leads and learned that Bothwellmitlitsk may have gone to San Francisco.

Around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday morning, authorities spotted the suspect in his mother’s vehicle driving back toward San Leandro on the Bay Bridge.

Officers tried to pull Bothwellmitlitsk over but did not stop, leading police on a 20-minute pursuit to Dublin area.

Bothwellmitlitsk eventually stopped in Castro Valley where police were able to take him into custody.

“The fast and thorough work of our officers and detectives led to the swift arrest of the suspect,” said San Leandro Police Lieutenant Isaac Benabou. “This was a violent and seemingly unprovoked incident by a dangerous individual who needed to be caught quickly. The suspect may be in custody, but this is still an active investigation.”

Bothwellmitlitsk was booked into the Alameda County’s Santa Rita Jail.

This is the first homicide in San Leandro for 2020. Police say the city didn’t have any murders in 2019 and one in 2018.