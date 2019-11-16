San Leandro police arrest robbery suspects accused of targeting elderly victims

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — Police have arrested several suspects who are accused of targeting elderly residents and stealing their belongings outside a San Leandro supermarket.

The San Leandro Police Department announced Friday they arrested three suspects, 19-year-old Noah Moreno, 20-year-old Elijah Henry and an unidentified 17-year-old girl, for allegedly pushing an elderly woman to the ground and stealing her purse.

The strong-arm robbery occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 7 outside the New Sang Chong Market on Dolittle Drive in San Leandro.

Police say Henry pushed the victim and stole her purse before hopping into an SUV occupied by Moreno and the 17-year-old girl.

Police say the trio then used the victim’s credit card at a nearby gas station.

Officers then went to the gas station where they got a description of the suspects’ car and the teenage suspect.

Police later tracked the suspects to the Southland Mall.

Officers say the car they were driving has previously been reported to the police department as stolen.

While trying to take the suspects into custody, Moreno and Henry led police on a foot chase.

The female suspect was booked into juvenile hall, while the other two are now being held in the Santa Rita Jail without bail.

Police have connected the trio to three other robberies at the same San Leandro market.

These robberies occurred on Oct. 28, Oct. 29 and Oct. 31 and involved Asian women ranging 47 to 71-years-old, the police department said.

The suspects allegedly stole purses from each of the victims.

San Leandro police also arrested two other men in connection to grand theft at the Costco store on Davis Street.

Police say Aaron Duran, 20, of Hayward and Jamont Baldwin, 19, of Alameda stole the purse of a 66-year-old woman who was loading groceries into her car on the night of Nov. 11.

The two suspects are also being held in the Santa Rita jail without bail.

Police have not released jail booking photos for any of the adult suspects.