SAN LEANDRO (BCN) — Police in San Leandro on Wednesday arrested a suspect in connection with a firearm crime following a vehicle pursuit. The suspect, identified as a 36-year-old San Lorenzo resident, was arrested on suspicion of being a prohibited person carrying a firearm, according to the San Leandro Police Department.

On Wednesday at 10:14 p.m., officers were patrolling the area of Hesperian Boulevard and Olive Street when they observed a dark colored SUV commit a traffic violation. The officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the suspect failed to yield and led the officers on a pursuit on Interstate Highway 238 and Interstate Highway 580, police said.

The pursuit ultimately ended when the suspect’s vehicle ran out of gas. Police said the suspect then stayed in the vehicle, followed the officers’ instructions and was taken into custody without further incident. Police discovered two pounds of marijuana while searching the vehicle and found a loaded firearm the suspect reportedly discarded on the highway.

