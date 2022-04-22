SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — San Leandro police announced they’ve arrested a 43-year-old man responsible for the death of a Monarch Bay Golf Course worker who was fatally struck while riding a lawnmower.

On Friday, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against Jason McDermott, of Oakland, for negligent vehicular manslaughter, hit-and-run with injuries, and other charges.

According to police, on Monday just after 4 p.m., they responded to a call to the golf course near Fairway and Monarch Bay drives for a report that someone had been injured in a hit-and-run collision. When officers arrived they found a golf course employee who was riding a lawnmower, unconscious and suffering from significant injuries. The worker was taken to a local hospital where he eventually passed away from his injuries.

“On April 20th, we sadly learned the victim of the collision succumbed to his injuries,” San Leandro police said in a press release.

At the scene, officers located a black stolen Ram pickup. Multiple witnesses told police they saw the pickup moments before the collision driving recklessly in the area. Witnesses also said they saw the truck’s occupants fleeing the scene.

Police said they were able to locate and arrest the passenger on an outstanding warrant an hour and a half later several miles away from the crash scene. The driver, McDermott, was arrested the following day.

“The San Leandro Police wish to offer our sincerest condolences to the victims’ families, friends, and colleagues. We are also grateful that we were able to apprehend the driver in a safe and timely manner,” said Captain Ali Khan.