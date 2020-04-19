Live Now
1 dead following officer-involved shooting in San Leandro

Bay Area

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — A man has died after a San Leandro Police officer opened fire near the Walmart in San Leandro.

Officers responded to reports of a person brandishing a bat and a possible robbery at the Walmart at 1555 Hesperian Blvd around 3:12 p.m.

When they arrived, they determined there was no robbery attempt, but tried to detain the suspect anyway.

Police say the man was not cooperative so they attempted to taze him. The two officers were unsuccessful.

One of the officers then shot the man in the upper torso. The man was declared dead.

Detectives are currently at the scene.

KRON4 crew is on its way to the scene. Check back for updates.

