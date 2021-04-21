‘Stay home’: Officials respond after possible looting planned in San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Leandro Police Department is on high alert after receiving multiple reports of planned looting Wednesday night.

The possible looting is planned at Bayfair Center.

In response, the SLPD is brining in additional officers to patrol the area, and will have a heavy presence at Bayfair Center.

“The City of San Leandro and the San Leandro Police Department respects the rights of people to peacefully protest, but the information we have is that criminal activity is being planned,” a statement on the city’s website reads, in part. “We are not taking this matter lightly and are preparing for it.”

The mayor and city council are asking the community to stay alert, stay home and stay safe.

Officials are advising business and property owners to safeguard their properties and employees.

City officials say they will release more information when possible.

