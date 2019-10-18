San Leandro police search for woman accused of more than $28K of credit card fraud

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — The San Leandro Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a woman suspected of credit card fraud.

The woman reportedly committed more than $28,000 in fraudulent credit card transactions, according to authorities.

She is described as a black woman, around 30-40 years old, with shoulder length hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact Detective Robertson at (510) 577-3254.