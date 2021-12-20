San Leandro school board president dies after being hit by vehicle

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — The president of the San Leandro Unified School Board has died after being struck by a vehicle.

Christian Rodriguez was walking with his wife on Friday when the vehicle hit him, according to the school superintendent Mike McLaughlin.

“Christian has been an indispensable member of our SLUSD family for many years now and was also a dear, cherished friend to so many of us,” McLaughlin said in a statement of his passing. “As an inspirational, impassioned advocate for our students and families, his joyous and inclusive leadership will never be replaced. His passing leaves a painful void in our district and in all of our hearts.”

Rodriguez had just been voted into his position unanimously on December 15.

It’s an honor, thank d’board of trustees 4 trusting me with this responsibility.

Thanks superintendent/staff in advance for your support. 🙂



of course thank Evelyn Gonzalez 4 a great year: president.



congratulations @iamjamesaguilar @PeterOshinski on unanimous elections. https://t.co/A317HcSGwE — Christian Rodriguez (@CRodz80) December 16, 2021

He had been elected as a board member in 2018 and was serving as vice president before the election, according to the school board. His family has been residing in San Leandro since 2007.

He is survived by his wife and their three children, who requested privacy while they grieve.