San Leandro school district reaches tentative agreement with union to reopen schools

Single desks are spaced out in a classroom after being delivered in view of the reopening of the school year, at the Augusto High School, in Rome, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Schools in Italy are scheduled to reopen Sept. 14 after over 5 months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (BCN) – Following months of distance learning, members of the San Leandro Unified School District and San Leandro Teachers Association announced Thursday they reached a tentative agreement allowing for hybrid instruction.

If the agreement is ratified by STLA members, students of all grade levels in the district will be able to attend classes in-person for part of the school day beginning April 12. Children also have the option to continue distance learning.

About 9,067 students are enrolled in the district’s 12 schools.

A similar agreement was made this week by the Mt. Diablo Unified School District and if approved, students could start hybrid learning on March 25 for pre-kindergarten through second grade, and April 29 for all grades

The SLTA will vote whether to ratify the agreement next week and more details will be shared by each school’s administrators.