San Leandro traffic stop leads to unusual discovery

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — A traffic stop led to an unusual discovery in San Leandro on Sunday.

A San Leandro police officer made a traffic stop on eastbound I-580 at 150th Avenue for traffic violations, the department said.

After a probable cause search of the car, the officer found a fully loaded AR-15 in a bag in the backseat.

Officials say the AR-15 had a 50 round drum magazine with one bullet in the chamber.

2 of 3

Firearm Arrest

The AR-15 had a 50 Round Drum Magazine with one bullet in the chamber. We also recovered an “It” Clown Mask and marijuana in the vehicle. The suspect was arrested and transported to jail and booked on multiple drug and weapons violations. pic.twitter.com/r6yTUodthN — San Leandro PD (@SanLeandroPD) January 18, 2021

Additionally, an “It” clown mask and marijuana was found in the car.

The suspect, who was not identified, was arrested and transported to jail and booked on multiple drug and weapons violations.

“This was a great traffic stop that took an illegal and dangerous weapon off the street. This is another positive outcome in keeping the the citizens of San Leandro safe,” San Leandro PD tweeted.