SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — A young San Leandro woman was slain by her boyfriend inside her apartment on Marina Boulevard, investigators said Wednesday.

Police officers entered the apartment at 9:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate an assault. Officers found the 24-year-old woman lying in a bed. She had suffered “significant trauma to her head and upper torso,” the San Leandro Police Department wrote.

The victim was declared dead at the homicide scene. Her name was not released by police.

Detectives located surveillance video, interviewed witnesses, and discovered that the suspected killer lived with the victim, according to SLPD.

Police identified the boyfriend as 23-year-old Chataron Rose.

On Sunday night, detectives found Rose in a San Francisco residence and arrested him. He remained in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.

“We are grateful to have dedicated and passionate detectives with strong investigative prowess. Hopefully, the quick closure of this case can bring some solace to the victim’s family,” police Lt. Matthew Barajas said.

If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic violence, call 911, or call Safe Alternatives to Violent Environments’ 24-hour crisis line at 510-794-6055.