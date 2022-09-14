SAN LORENZO, Calif. (KRON) — A San Lorenzo family finally got the news it waited a week to hear on Friday. Bruno, the family’s beloved French bulldog, was found in Arizona and brought home after he was stolen from their front yard.





Images from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

The family told KRON4 that Bruno escaped their front yard by digging a hole under the fence. Two suspects then followed Bruno back to the yard and grabbed him before speeding off.

“It’s like family. it’s like getting one of our kids taken away you know?” Denise Esparza, one of Bruno’s owners said after the theft.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office’s Property Crimes Unit used surveillance footage and a partial license plate to track the dog down. “Our detectives worked the case from San Lorenzo, to the city of Pamona (sic), and then to Wilcox, Arizona, where Bruno was located in the backseat of the suspect’s vehicle during a traffic stop,” ACSO said.

Bruno’s owners told KRON4 that the suspects were pulled over for speeding close to the New Mexico/Arizona border. An Arizona State Trooper found the dog in the backseat and the suspects were arrested.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

ACSO detectives flew down to Tuscon, Arizona to secure the dog. He was brought home on Friday, just before his birthday on Sunday.