San Lorenzo schools will continue distance learning in the fall

SAN LORENZO, Calif. (KRON) — When students in San Lorenzo return to class this fall — it won’t be on campus.

This week, the San Lorenzo Unified School District superintendent informed families that the new school year will begin entirely with distance learning.​

After rushing to implement a social distance learning plan in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the San Lorenzo Unified School District has been evaluating how students and teachers adjusted.

It has also organized three groups of administrators to help develop a more structured curriculum moving forward.​

On Wednesday, the superintendent Daryl Camp, sent a letter out to the school district community notifying families that class will resume in the fall — tailored completely around distance learning.​

The district plans on phasing into a partial distance learning format by mid-October.​

In a statement to KRON4, Camp says:

“Our first school day for students is scheduled for August 20 and will focus on developing relationships with our students and families so our students can be successful in a distance learning or, partial distance learning environment.​”

“Research shows that students don’t want to learn until they trust the person whose teaching them,” Pam Roggeman said. “So, now we have to figure out, how do we accomplish that in virtual space.”​

Dr. Pam Roggeman is dean of the College of Education at the University of Phoenix, a majority online college which certifies teacher candidates across the United States.​

She says students and their parents will need to communicate with teachers what works best for the student learning virtually.​

“Maybe I’m going to share with my neighbor, and you know, one day I’ll take the kids from nine to 12, and we’ll focus on learning,” Dr. Roggeman said. “Or, maybe there’s a college student who used to babysit your kids and now because they’re not going back to their campus, you could hire that college student for a minimal wage. I know that I would have been willing to do that.”

The San Lorenzo Unified School District says starting the year on the web will allow them time to ensure instructional, safety and operational protocols are in place prior to re-opening campus buildings.​

