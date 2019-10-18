San Marin homecoming game rescheduled over stadium lights

NOVATO (KRON) – San Marin’s homecoming game this weekend has been pushed from Friday night to Saturday at 2 p.m. since a judge has put a temporary restriction on the school using its new field lights.

This decision comes after a group of neighbors made a petition and formal complaint about the lights.

Those in favor of the new football lights made a group called Lights For San Marin, releasing a statement saying “it’s hard to believe in our legal system, three people can take this away from our thousands of kids. Look at the pictures from last week if you want to see kids fun and safe.”

At the last game, the school turned on the field lights possibly too early since the judge still hadn’t made the final ruling.

Neighbors of the school made a group called Coalition to Save San Marin and they wrote on a previous petition that if stadium light advocates really think this is for the kids, then they would know it’s better for children to spend time at home in the evenings with their families and not practice under stadium lights.

People against the lights also say this is going to light up their homes throughout the week during practices, keeping their younger children awake.

Since Friday Night Lights is canceled, the homecoming game will be at 2 p.m. Saturday.

As for future games, the judge plans to make a final decision on Nov. 14.

