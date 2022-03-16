SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo Police Department (SMPD) arrested three people after attempting to steal catalytic converters at the Hillsdale Shopping Center Monday night.

The suspects have been identified as Michael Violette, 34, Vicent Esquiel Jr., 40, and Vianey Haro, 41.

At approximately 10:16 p.m., a police officer came across three people standing near a Toyota Corolla with an open hood and trunk and a Toyota Prius that were lifted on a vehicle jack at one of the parking lots at the shopping center.

As the officer approached the group — they quickly removed the vehicle jack from underneath the Prius and placed it into the open trunk of the Corolla.

The officer contacted the suspects and identified one as Violette.

“Violette told the officer that he was the owner of the Prius. However, a records check revealed the vehicle was reported as stolen,” SMPD said in a press release.

Police said all three suspects were taken into custody without incident.

Haro had two outstanding no-bail warrants and was in possession of methamphetamine in her pocket.

As police continued the investigation, the registered owner of the Prius arrived.

When the owner attempted to start his vehicle — it was confirmed that the exhaust line was cut in an attempt to steal the catalytic converter.

All three were booked into San Mateo County Jail for attempted theft, conspiracy, possession of burglary tools, and for their individual charges and warrants.

SMPD is reminding the public “if you see something, say something.”

“We encourage our community to utilize security cameras,” SMPD said in a press release.

“They are especially helpful in identifying suspicious activity in neighborhoods when cameras are street facing.”