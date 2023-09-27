(KRON) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and the Hayward Police Department collaborated to arrest a suspect violating a restraining order while out on bail.

San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office deputies were alerted to an unincorporated Redwood City home regarding a restraining order violation on Sept. 22 at 5:16 p.m. The residence was on Nottingham Avenue.

According to police, deputies uncovered that the suspect made several social media threats and shared private photos without permission prior to the incident. The suspect was also committing a felony while out on bail.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Hayward Police Department for assistance in locating the suspect at his Hayward residence. Initially, the search did not have any results.

The Hayward Police Department informed the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office that they found and detained the suspect, who was identified as Oliver Chavez Morfin, on Sept. 25.

San Mateo County deputies transported Morfin and he was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility.