San Mateo businesses install equipment to improve air filtration, ventilation

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – Indoor businesses are allowed to loosen restrictions under the orange tier.

One of the requirements is to install upgrades to improve air filtration and ventilation.

It’s been a week since Bel Mateo Bowl reopened after being closed for 4 months.

“We were so happy and so ready, so ready for this for such a long time,” owner Mike Leong said.

Owner Mike Leong spent the time off getting the space ready. With Plexiglas separating every lane along with air purifiers at every station.

“It sanitizes all of the air in the building. we run that once a day,” Leong said.

“It’s almost the perfect social distancing sport, it already got lanes to separate everybody and it’s ready to go,” bowler Ashton Price said.

San Mateo County is one of four Bay Area counties in the orange tier, allowing indoor services to open with modifications.

In San Francisco, Mark Leahy, owner of SF Plants in Nob Hill also invested in an air purifier.

“Every morning we turn it on and it cleans the air every 50 minutes,” Leahy said. “It’s just fantastic. It takes away the stress that we’ve gone through living with the pandemic.”

Under the orange tier, retail capacity is limited to 50 percent — A big boost for Leahy.

“We’ve increased it now to eight people at a time which is great because we had lines of people waiting outside the door people are very patient,” Leahy said.

Back at Bel Mateo Bowl, patience was key. Leong says the bowling alley was on the verge of closing for good after 60 something years.

$80,000 was raised to keep its doors open.

“The community has really spoken to us and told us that they want us to be open and they need us to be open for not just the physical activity but the mental health and socialization of everyone,” Leong said.

Both of those business owners received their COVID shot and feel confident about this reopening and are looking forward to seeing more customers back inside.