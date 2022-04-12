REDWOOD CITY (KRON) – San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies are seeking the public’s help in looking for the suspect in an alleged assault and robbery at a gas station late Monday.

The suspect is described as “a male wearing a hooded sweatshirt,” according to a press release.

The alleged robbery happened at the Spartan Gas Station at 2303 Spring Street in unincorporated Redwood City. It was reported to the sheriff’s office at 9:47 p.m. Monday.

“Upon arrival, deputies learned that the suspect approached the victim from behind, struck him in the head and took a wallet with undisclosed contents,” a press release states. “Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 650-363-4911. Alternatively, you may also remain anonymous by calling the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.”