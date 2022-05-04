SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — San Mateo County received more funding Wednesday toward constructing its 240-unit navigation center, a key component of its plan to end homelessness this year.

At the center’s construction site in Redwood City, Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, held a news conference Wednesday to present $500,000 for the project. The money comes from a federal Community Project Funding grant that Speier secured.

“It’s a way of saying what we know to be true in San Mateo County, which is that we are compassionate, that we are committed to making sure that everyone who needs a place to call home will have a place to call home,” Speier said.

The $57 million project will provide 240 temporary living units and support services to people experiencing homelessness. Construction is expected to be complete at the end of this year.

