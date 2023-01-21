HORIZONTAL – The County of San Mateo Calif. logo. seal (Photo courtesy of the County of San Mateo)

(BCN) — San Mateo County on Friday asked for people living or working in unincorporated areas of the county to fill out a survey to help estimate the damage caused by a series of recent winter storms.

The survey at https://www.smcgov.org/ceo/damages-resulting-disasters-survey will help determine if the county will qualify for state or federal assistance from the atmospheric river storms that began in late December and continued through earlier this week. The county declared a local state of emergency on Jan. 3 related to the storms.

The survey is for property owners, renters and business owners in the unincorporated areas outside of the county’s 20 cities. The unincorporated areas include Pescadero, La Honda, San Gregorio, El Granada, Loma Mar, Miramar, Moss Beach, Ladera, Skylonda, Montara, North Fair Oaks, Emerald Lake, Harbor Industrial Park, Broadmoor, and San Mateo Highlands.

The survey, which is also available in Spanish, will be open through Jan. 28. People with questions can call (650) 353-4599 during regular business hours. Anyone needing assistance related to the storms can call 211 or (800) RED-CROSS.

