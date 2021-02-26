San Mateo community colleges to stay online through the year

SAN MATEO (KRON) – Three San Mateo community colleges will continue online learning through the Fall 2021 semester, according to the schools’ district.

Cañada College, College of San Mateo and Skyline College will not hold in person classes for the majority of its students throughout most of the year and will continue to offer student services remotely.

The decision comes as the school district wants to ensure safety for their students, according to San Mateo Community College District Chancellor Michael Claire.

“Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff,” said Claire. “Even though we all want to get back to our beautiful college campuses, we will do so in a thoughtful and deliberate way. We are optimistic that as vaccines become more widely distributed in the summer and fall we will be able to restore more in-person classes and services to students next year.”

The schools still provide some in-person instruction for healthcare, emergency services, and transportation fields, as well as STEM labs in key transfer subjects, areas the district says are essential infrastructure sectors that fast-track employment in much-needed healthcare and first responder fields.