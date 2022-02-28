SAN MATEO (KRON) – Today marked two years since San Mateo County had its first COVID-19 case.

To mark the anniversary, many local leaders including Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.), who represents San Mateo County in the U.S. House of Representatives, gathered at the San Mateo Medical Center.

She and others thanked health care workers for being on the frontlines.

She also spoke about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saying “I think the resolve of the Ukrainian people is an example for all of us in this country and all of us across the world that treasure democracy.”

“I feel very strongly that the United States can’t hide behind Article V of NATO in terms of providing the aid that the Ukrainian people need,” she added. “Vladimir Putin needs to be shut down. … We’re going to save democracy for the world.”

Speier expressed sadness for the Ukrainian people.

“How can you not be moved by that, and recognize that could be happening here if we don’t take seriously the threat to democracy that exists here in the United States and around the world,” she said.